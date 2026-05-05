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Julian Champagnie News: Chips in 17 in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Champagnie finished Monday's 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 32 minutes.

After erupting for 19 points in the Spurs' series-clinching win over Portland last Tuesday, Champagnie was productive again to begin the second round, albeit in a losing effort. The fourth-year forward has drained multiple three-pointers in all six of San Antonio's playoff games so far, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes over that span while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
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