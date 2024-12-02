Julian Champagnie News: Comes close to double-double

Champagnie chipped in 19 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 victory over Sacramento.

Champagnie has been one of the standout performers for the Spurs this season, having a breakthrough year while settling well in a starting role. The eight boards tied a season-high mark for him, and he's also scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 appearances. The third-year forward out of St. John's is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.