Julian Champagnie News: Drops 19 in Friday's win

Champagnie accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-116 victory over Portland.

The third-year wing continues to hold down a starting role for the Spurs, even with the rest of the roster getting healthier again. Champagnie has played over 30 minutes in eight of the last 10 games, averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch in 31.9 minutes a contest.