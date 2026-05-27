Julian Champagnie News: Drops 22 in Game 5 loss
Champagnie finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-114 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
The 22 points were a series high for Champagnie -- in fact, he hadn't scored more than 11 in the prior four games. The four made three-pointers and three steals were also series highs, and through five contests against OKC he's averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.6 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in 34.8 minutes. Champagnie will look to stay locked in for Game 6 on Thursday.
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