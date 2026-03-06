Julian Champagnie News: Efficient output vs. Detroit
Champagnie finished Thursday's 121-106 victory over Detroit with 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes.
Champagnie has had inconsistent scoring figures throughout the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late. Even though he holds a secondary role on the Spurs' offensive scheme, he's found a way to score in double digits in five of his last six games. Over that six-game stretch, Champagnie is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive, and probably unsustainable, 52.6 percent from three-point range.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 529 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value37 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players42 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1748 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More