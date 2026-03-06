Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Efficient output vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Champagnie finished Thursday's 121-106 victory over Detroit with 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes.

Champagnie has had inconsistent scoring figures throughout the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late. Even though he holds a secondary role on the Spurs' offensive scheme, he's found a way to score in double digits in five of his last six games. Over that six-game stretch, Champagnie is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive, and probably unsustainable, 52.6 percent from three-point range.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
37 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
48 days ago