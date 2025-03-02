Julian Champagnie News: Ejected against Oklahoma City

Champagnie was ejected from Sunday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie appeared to get in an altercation with Kenrich Williams, which escalated into a scuffle resulting in Champagnie, Williams and Luguentz Dort being ejected. Champagnie concludes the contest with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two assists in 10 minutes of play.