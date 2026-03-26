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Julian Champagnie News: Fills stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Champagnie ended with 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Champagnie ended just two rebounds away from recording a double-double, but he also left his mark across the board with at least one tally in each of the five major categories. These games are fairly common for Champagnie, as he's a proven two-way player, but he plays a limited role on offense when the Spurs are fully healthy, which limits his overall upside. All things considered, Champagnie is trending in the right direction since he's scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from deep in that span.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
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