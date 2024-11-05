Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Goes for 21 points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Champagnie accumulated 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Champagnie posted his best scoring output of the season Monday, and he notched double-digit scoring numbers for the first time since Oct. 26. Champagnie should remain in the starting lineup until Devin Vassell (foot) is cleared to return, but his upside will be reduced considerably once he returns to a bench role.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now