Julian Champagnie News: Goes for 21 points Monday

Champagnie accumulated 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Champagnie posted his best scoring output of the season Monday, and he notched double-digit scoring numbers for the first time since Oct. 26. Champagnie should remain in the starting lineup until Devin Vassell (foot) is cleared to return, but his upside will be reduced considerably once he returns to a bench role.