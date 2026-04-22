Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Held in check Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:05pm

Champagnie ended with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Portland in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite the early exit of Victor Wembanyama (concussion), Champagnie didn't end up seeing any kind of boost in usage Tuesday. Portland has done a good job of keeping the sharpshooter in check during this series, holding Champagnie to single-digit points in each of his last two contests.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
32 days ago