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Julian Champagnie News: Impresses with 19 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Champagnie finished with 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Champagnie was bolstered by a red-hot evening beyond the arc, where he drained five three-pointers. Before Game 5, Champagnie failed to make much of an impact, compiling only 32 points over the four-game span. He more than made up for the downturn Tuesday night, helping the Spurs soar to a series win over the Trail Blazers. Champagnie has enjoyed potent stretches at various points this season, and his success in Game 5 could indicate a resurgence worth considering in fantasy formats.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
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