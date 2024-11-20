Julian Champagnie News: Keeps production up in win

Champagnie ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 win over the Thunder.

Champagnie's floor is a little shaky, but his rebound totals have been very consistent. He depends on shot volume to complete a fantasy-viable stat line, but he's shown the ability to pop on occasion. His highest scoring total for the year is 21 points, and he's recorded double-digit totals in eight of his last nine games.