Julian Champagnie News: Leads second unit in loss

Champagnie closed with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Magic.

The 23-year-old forward led the second unit with 19 points against Orlando, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Harrison Barnes (24 points). Champagnie also racked up a team-high mark in three-pointers Tuesday, sinking at least five triples for the seventh time this season. The third-year pro has received fairly consistent playing time off the bench of late, recording double-digit points in five of his last 10 outings.