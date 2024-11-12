Julian Champagnie News: Logs 13 points during victory

Champagnie ended with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-96 win over the Kings.

Champagnie has successfully held off Devin Vassell for the first-unit role for now, but he could fade into the woodwork once Vassell's minutes ramp back up. Chanpagnie could conceivably take Harrison Barnes' current spot, and the situation should crystallize more in the coming weeks.