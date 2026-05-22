Julian Champagnie News: Modest production continues in loss

Champagnie supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 123-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Champagnie scored double digits for the third time in the past four games, albeit only just. In fact, two of those performance have yielded just 10 and 11 points respectively. Over his past six appearances, Champagnie has averaged 10.5 points, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes per contest. Now behind 2-1 in the series, San Antonio will be looking to get things back on track when the two teams meet again Sunday.