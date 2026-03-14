Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Muted production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Champagnie posted nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over the Hornets.

Champagnie scored single digits for the third straight game, having seen his offensive game trend in the wrong direction. Although his role has remained relatively consistent, the fact is that when his three-point shot is not falling, he struggles to put up viable fantasy value. For those needing immediate production, it might be time to move on.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
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