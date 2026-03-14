Julian Champagnie News: Muted production continues
Champagnie posted nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over the Hornets.
Champagnie scored single digits for the third straight game, having seen his offensive game trend in the wrong direction. Although his role has remained relatively consistent, the fact is that when his three-point shot is not falling, he struggles to put up viable fantasy value. For those needing immediate production, it might be time to move on.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff AddsYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 68 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2517 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 537 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More