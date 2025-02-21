Julian Champagnie News: Offense wakes up

Champagnie recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 16 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

The third-year wing had gone 16 straight games without scoring in double digits before Thursday's surprising performance, with the drought extending back to a 12-point effort against the Bulls on Jan. 6. The Spurs are looking for someone, or multiple someones, to step up offensively with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) shockingly lost for the rest of the season, so Champagnie should get plenty of chances to show he can repeat Thursday's production. Without more court time however, he's unlikely to become a consistent fantasy asset.