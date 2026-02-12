Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Posts dud in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Champagnie amassed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Warriors.

Champagnie has been a very reliable rotation player for San Antonio this season, so this can be chalked up as a rare dud. Across 54 appearances, he's averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per contest.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
