Julian Champagnie News: Posts dud in win
Champagnie amassed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Warriors.
Champagnie has been a very reliable rotation player for San Antonio this season, so this can be chalked up as a rare dud. Across 54 appearances, he's averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value15 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players20 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1726 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1528 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More