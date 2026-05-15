Julian Champagnie News: Sinks four triples in win

Champagnie supplied 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 139-109 win over Minnesota in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After scoring in single digits in three consecutive contests, Champagnie posted an efficient 18 points in Friday's series-ending victory. He knocked down at least four triples for the first time since Game 2 of the second-round series and for the third time this postseason. The 24-year-old forward also chipped in two steals for a fifth straight game and will aim to extend that streak against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.