Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Champagnie has impressed head coach Gregg Popovich enough to get a start in the season opener. He'll run with the first unit alongside Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama. Champagnie beat Malaki Branham and Stephon Castle for the starting nod.