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Julian Champagnie News: Starting to bounce back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Champagnie notched 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 win over Phoenix.

Champagnie had four consecutive games with single-digit scoring figures between March 10 and March 16, but the veteran has bounced back in the last two games. He posted 17 points in the blowout win over the Kings on Tuesday and now added 14 points in this tight win Thursday. Perhaps more encouraging is the fact that Champagnie has gone 9-for-15 from three-point range over those two contests after going 2-for-17 in that previous four-game stretch. It seems that was just a cold period for the sharpshooter, as he's still shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc since the beginning of March while averaging 5.5 three-point attempts per game.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
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