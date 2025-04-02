Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 5:54pm

Champagnie is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Champagnie will make his first start since Dec. 15 due to the absences of Devin Vassell (ankle), Keldon Johnson (back) and Jeremy Sochan (back). In 26 starts this season, Champagnie has averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.6 minutes.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now