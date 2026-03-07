Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Strikes for 20 in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Champagnie closed Friday's 116-112 win over the Clippers with 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.

The Spurs were down by 25 points early in the third quarter, but Champagnie was one the players who stepped up down the stretch to erase the deficit. The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.6 combined steals and blocks during that span while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and a sizzling 54.3 percent (25-for-46) from beyond the arc.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
38 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
43 days ago