Julian Champagnie News: Strikes for 20 in comeback win

Champagnie closed Friday's 116-112 win over the Clippers with 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.

The Spurs were down by 25 points early in the third quarter, but Champagnie was one the players who stepped up down the stretch to erase the deficit. The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.6 combined steals and blocks during that span while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and a sizzling 54.3 percent (25-for-46) from beyond the arc.