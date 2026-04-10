Julian Champagnie News: Strong all-around performance
Champagnie racked up 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 139-120 win over the Mavericks.
Champagnie got it done on both ends of the floor, continuing what has been a solid season. Although San Antonio is likely to rest a number of players for the final game on Sunday, Champagnie will almost certainly be out there, given he has yet to miss a game this season. Through 81 appearances, he has put up healthy averages of 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.
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