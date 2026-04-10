Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Strong all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Champagnie racked up 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 139-120 win over the Mavericks.

Champagnie got it done on both ends of the floor, continuing what has been a solid season. Although San Antonio is likely to rest a number of players for the final game on Sunday, Champagnie will almost certainly be out there, given he has yet to miss a game this season. Through 81 appearances, he has put up healthy averages of 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
Author Image
Mike Barner
28 days ago