Julian Champagnie News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday

Champagnie produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Champagnie got the start at shooting guard with Devin Vassell (foot) sidelined, and he was among the Spurs' top contributors in this season-opening loss, showing an accurate touch from beyond the arc but also making his presence felt in other categories. Vassell should reclaim his starting spot once he's healthy, but Champagnie might have done enough to keep his place in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future with this solid outing.