Julian Champagnie News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:11pm

Champagnie (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Champagnie initially drew a questionable tag for Friday's game due to right knee soreness, but the fourth-year pro was given the green light to play after going through pregame warmups. He's coming off a solid performance against the Pistons on Thursday, when he logged 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three three-pointers over 31 minutes in a 121-106 victory.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
