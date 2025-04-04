Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Won't start vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Champagnie won't start in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Devin Vassell (ankle) will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over Denver, pushing Champagnie to the bench. The 23-year-old has averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 26.2 minutes per game in his last five outings (one start).

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now