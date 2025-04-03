Julian Phillips Injury: Questionable to face Portland
Phillips (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Phillips is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a right quad contusion. The 21-year-old forward has averaged 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 16.8 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances. If Phillips remains on the shelf, Talen Horton-Tucker and Patrick Williams will likely receive an uptick in playing time off the bench, especially if Dalen Terry (calf) is ruled out as well.
