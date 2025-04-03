Fantasy Basketball
Julian Phillips headshot

Julian Phillips Injury: Questionable to face Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Phillips (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Phillips is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a right quad contusion. The 21-year-old forward has averaged 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 16.8 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances. If Phillips remains on the shelf, Talen Horton-Tucker and Patrick Williams will likely receive an uptick in playing time off the bench, especially if Dalen Terry (calf) is ruled out as well.

