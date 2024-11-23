Fantasy Basketball
Julian Phillips headshot

Julian Phillips Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Phillips (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Phillips will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to an illness, and his next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Wizards. Torrey Craig and Matas Buzelis are candidates to see increased playing time Saturday with Phillips sidelined.

Julian Phillips
Chicago Bulls
