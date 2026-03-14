Julian Phillips News: Assigned to G League
The Timberwolves assigned Phillips to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.
After making a cameo in four of Minnesota's past five contests, Phillips is headed back to the G League and will be available for Iowa's game against Salt Lake City on Saturday. The third-year forward hasn't yet made G League appearances on the campaign, and his last came with the Windy City Bulls a year ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Phillips See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Phillips See More