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Julian Phillips News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 10:28am

The Timberwolves assigned Phillips to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.

After making a cameo in four of Minnesota's past five contests, Phillips is headed back to the G League and will be available for Iowa's game against Salt Lake City on Saturday. The third-year forward hasn't yet made G League appearances on the campaign, and his last came with the Windy City Bulls a year ago.

Julian Phillips
Minnesota Timberwolves
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