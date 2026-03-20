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Julian Phillips News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:02am

The Timberwolves recalled Phillips from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.

Phillips has rejoined the Timberwolves ahead of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation. He saw extended run for Iowa in its most recent game Wednesday, finishing with 39 points (18-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes in a 132-110 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Julian Phillips
Minnesota Timberwolves
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