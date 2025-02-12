Julian Phillips News: Drops donut in loss Wednesday
Phillips chipped in one rebound, one block and one steal over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Pistons.
Phillips failed to score as the Bulls fell to their fourth straight loss. Despite making very few moves at the trade deadline, the Bulls' efforts to secure a play-in spot could be fruitless given their recent play. Phillips has been a regular in the rotation but typically plays fewer than 15 minutes.
