Julian Phillips News: Logs career highs in victory
Phillips racked up 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Nets.
Phillips posted career-high marks in points, rebounds and assists Thursday. The 21-year-old led the second unit in points in the win and recorded just his sixth outing scoring in double figures this season. Additionally, the second-year forward connected on multiple triples for the ninth time over 64 regular-season appearances. Phillips has averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 20.7 minutes per game over six outings in March.
