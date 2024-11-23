Julian Phillips News: Muted role continues

Phillips registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across seven minutes during Friday's 136-122 win over the Hawks.

Phillips played fewer than 15 minutes for the eighth time in the past nine games, during which time he has scored double-digits only once. With modest averages of just 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 13.5 minutes per game, it is unlikely we see Phillips moving into a significant role anytime soon.