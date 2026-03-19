Julian Phillips headshot

Julian Phillips News: Outstanding effort in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Phillips amassed 39 points (18-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 132-110 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Phillips made his second start since being assigned to the Iowa Wolves on March 14, and he improved over his previous performance in terms of both scoring and rebounds, earning a big double-double against the Stars. Phillips has seen little action for Minnesota since February, so he could have more opportunities to show his skills if he stays in the G League squad.

Julian Phillips
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Phillips See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Phillips See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
64 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
Author Image
Joe Mayo
106 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
108 days ago