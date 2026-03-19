Julian Phillips News: Outstanding effort in G League win

Phillips amassed 39 points (18-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 132-110 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Phillips made his second start since being assigned to the Iowa Wolves on March 14, and he improved over his previous performance in terms of both scoring and rebounds, earning a big double-double against the Stars. Phillips has seen little action for Minnesota since February, so he could have more opportunities to show his skills if he stays in the G League squad.