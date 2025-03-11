Julian Phillips News: Productive off bench
Phillips contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over Indiana.
Phillips was in a brutal slump coming into Monday's game, so this performance was a step in the right direction. Fantasy managers will need to see this become a trend before jumping onboard, however. Over his last eight games, Phillips has averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds on 37.9 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now