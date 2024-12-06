Julian Phillips News: Returning to bench Friday

Phillips is not in the Bulls' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Phillips has started in the Bulls' last two games and averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over 27.0 minutes per game over that span. However, he will retreat to the bench for Friday's game as Coby White returns from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain.