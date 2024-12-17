Julian Phillips News: Scores 10 points off bench

Phillips produced 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one block and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's 122-121 victory over Toronto.

With Zach LaVine (back) sidelined and Josh Giddey (ankle) leaving the contest early, Phillips tied his season high with 10 points, a mark he hadn't reached since Nov. 9. Phillips' role has been inconsistent this season, but he gets minutes when the Bulls are shorthanded, though he hasn't produced enough to be relevant in standard fantasy leagues.