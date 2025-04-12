Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Phillips headshot

Julian Phillips News: Scores season-high 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Phillips ended Friday's 119-89 win over the Wizards with 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.

Phillips entered the starting five Friday due to Josh Giddey (forearm) being out and capitalized on the increased playing time by tallying a season-high 23 points. Phillips also was one rebound shy of his first double-double of the campaign. Across his four starts this season, Phillips has posted 48.0/40.0/90.0 shooting splits.

Julian Phillips
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now