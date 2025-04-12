Julian Phillips News: Scores season-high 23 points

Phillips ended Friday's 119-89 win over the Wizards with 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.

Phillips entered the starting five Friday due to Josh Giddey (forearm) being out and capitalized on the increased playing time by tallying a season-high 23 points. Phillips also was one rebound shy of his first double-double of the campaign. Across his four starts this season, Phillips has posted 48.0/40.0/90.0 shooting splits.