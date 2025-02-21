Julian Phillips News: Season highs in loss
Phillips notched 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks.
Phillips logged season highs in points and rebounds Thursday, playing 20 or more minutes for the first time since Dec. 5. The 21-year-old has received inconsistent playing time throughout the season, during which he has logged only five outings with double-digit points. Over his last five appearances, Phillips has averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds across 13.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now