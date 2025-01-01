Fantasy Basketball
Julian Phillips

Julian Phillips News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Phillips isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Phillips drew the start Monday against Charlotte in place of Zach LaVine, who was absent with a toe injury, but played just 11 minutes. With LaVine healthy, Phillips will return to his typical reserve role. On the year, Phillips is averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per game.

Julian Phillips
Chicago Bulls
