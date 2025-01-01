Julian Phillips News: Slides back to bench
Phillips isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Phillips drew the start Monday against Charlotte in place of Zach LaVine, who was absent with a toe injury, but played just 11 minutes. With LaVine healthy, Phillips will return to his typical reserve role. On the year, Phillips is averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per game.
