Phillips totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 16 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Jazz.

Phillips has been a steady presence in Chicago's shallow forward rotation, averaging 14.1 minutes and playing in all seven games. He hasn't provided much offensively but is averaging 1.0 steals in his limited action.