Julian Phillips News: Ties season high with 10 points

Phillips had 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 loss to the Hawks.

Phillips made up for scoring zero points in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans by tying his season-high point total in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks. The 21-year-old forward has scored 10 points off the bench four times this season as he continues to improve in the scoring department with more time on the floor for the Bulls.