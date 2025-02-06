Julian Phillips News: Underwhelming season continues

Phillips finished Wednesday's 127-108 loss to the Timberwolves with two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and one block across 17 minutes.

Phillips offered very little in the loss, providing basically nothing on both ends of the court despite playing 17 minutes. With season averages of 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game, it's hard to envisage him stepping into a meaningful role any time soon.