Julian Phillips News: Used sparingly again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Phillips closed with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two assists in six minutes during Monday's 129-121 victory over the Nuggets.

Phillips continues to play a limited role off the bench, logging fewer than 10 minutes for the third time in the past five games. Although he has appeared in 46 games thus far, he is only averaging 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game.

