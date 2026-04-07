Julian Reese News: Double-doubles in blowout loss

Reese amassed 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 loss to Chicago.

This was Reese's second straight double-double and the fourth of his career. Over the past two games, Reese has delivered a total of 34 points, 27 rebounds, five assists, six steals and two swats to the stat sheet.