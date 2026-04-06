Julian Reese News: Double-doubles in loss

Reese racked up 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 44 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to Brooklyn.

Reese moved into the starting lineup Sunday with several starters sidelined for the Wizards. Across seven starts this season, Reese holds averages of 13.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals on 58.2 percent shooting from the field.