Julian Reese News: Drawing first NBA start

Reese is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Reese inked a two-way contract with the Wizards on Saturday, and he's now gearing up for a start at center in what will be the first NBA action of his career. There should be plenty of minutes available for Reese, as Washington will be without Tristan Vukcevic (thigh), Anthony Gill (illness) and Alex Sarr (hamstring).