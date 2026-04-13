Julian Reese News: Efficient 14 points in finale
Reese finished Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three steals across 18 minutes.
Reese inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Wizards in February, and he certainly impressed during his brief time with Washington. He averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.9 minutes per tilt over 13 games this season. Even so, Reese could have a harder time finding steady playing time on a healthier Washington team in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Reese See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streaming Targets for Week 243 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 94 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Reese See More