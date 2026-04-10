Julian Reese News: Fills stat sheet Friday

Reese had 10 points (5-11 FG), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 140-117 loss to the Heat.

Reese has been one of the players who has taken the most advantage of his chance to play regularly for the Wizards in recent weeks. The big man fell four boards short of reaching what would've been a fourth consecutive double-double, but still, he should be a player to target ahead of the regular-season finale Sunday against the Cavaliers since he should continue to see a decent workload in a depleted Washington frontcourt.