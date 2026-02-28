Julian Reese News: Gets two-way deal with Washington

The Wizards signed Reese to a two-way contract Saturday.

Reese has spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with Raptors 905, where he has averaged 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 17.5 minutes per game across 24 regular-season outings (two starts). The Maryland product has yet to see NBA-level action but could be available for the Wizards as soon as Tuesday against the Magic, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.